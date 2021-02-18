Click here for the Thursday Morning Forecast

Forecasts
Storm system will spread some snow showers today, a sleety type. This will continue to some extent into tonight.

Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 6 am Thursday

Precip: (through 5PM) WEDNESDAY: 0.01″/ Month: 1.09″ / Normal: 1.41″ / Year: 4.66″ / Normal: 4.36″

Snowfall: WEDNESDAY: 0,4″/ Month: 8.4″/Normal: 10.9″ / Year: 56.7″ / Normal: 77.3″

Sunstats: THURSDAY: Sunrise 7:12 AM / Sunset 5:58 PM Daylight: 10 Hours 46 Minutes

TODAY:

Periods of Light snow, becoming “sleety” at times in the afternoon…1-2″ Erie/Crawford counties. Inch or less Warren county

Highs: 27-32

Wind: E-SE 5-10

TONIGHT:

Cloudy with Light Snow, Possibly Mixed with Freezing Drizzle…Near one inch most areas

Low: 20-24

Wind: Variable 5

