Click here for the Thursday Morning Forecast

Cold front passes through on Sunday with occasional light snow, especially through about lunchtime. Nothing worse than flurries by afternoon. Could be a fresh 1-2" of fluffy snow. It will be cold and blustery on Sunday. Minor lake effect flurries will be possible Sunday night into early Monday, before tapering. Expect mainly snow free weather on Monday but another fast moving disturbance could bring another round of light snow by Tuesday.

Meteorologists Tom DiVecchio Tom Atkins & Craig Flint 10:30 PM SATURDAY