Click here for the Thursday Morning Forecast

Sunday will be pleasant and not as cold with a good deal of sunshine mixing with some clouds. It will FINALLY break the freezing mark which is something that has only happened four other times this month. Wind speeds will be fairly light through out Sunday then wind speeds increase overnight Sunday into Monday, as the next low approaches. Expect a burst of wet snow accompanying the low overnight Sunday into Monday. Could be a slushy 1-2 inches by Monday morning. Rain may mix with snow early Monday then tapering by afternoon, but it will remain breezy through Monday.

Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio Tom Atkins & Craig Flint, 10:28 PM Saturday