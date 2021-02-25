Click here for the Thursday Morning Forecast

A few flurries possible this morning, otherwise clearing skies will be the rule today. Temperatures will be much colder than yesterday, though they will moderate into the weekend
Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 6 am Thursday
Precip: (through 5PM) WEDNESDAY: 0.00″/ Month: 1.42″ / Normal: 2.01″ / Year: 4.99″ / Normal: 4.96″
Snowfall: WEDNESDAY: 0.0″/ Month: 11.2″/Normal: 15.8″ / Year: 59.5″ / Normal: 81.6″
Sunstats: THURSDAY: Sunrise 7:02 AM / Sunset 6:06 PM Daylight: 11 Hours 4 Minutes
TODAY:
Clouds and some flurries giving way to some sun
High: 31-35
Wind: SW-W 5-15
TONIGHT:
Patchy Clouds and cold
Low: Near 25 Erie…16-20 inland/mountains.
Wind: SW 5-10
