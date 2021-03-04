Click here for the Thursday Morning Forecast

Cold winds off the lake will set off some occasional bands of lake effect snow showers today. Up to an inch possible in the belts, but most areas getting less than that.

Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 5:45 am Thursday

Precip: (through 5PM) WEDNESDAY: 0.00″/ Month: 0.11″ / Normal: 0.28″ / Year: 5.35″ / Normal: 5.62″

Snowfall: WEDNESDAY: 0.0″ Month: 0.4″/Normal: 1.1″ / Year: 59.9″ / Normal: 85.1″

Sunstats: THURSDAY: Sunrise 6:52 AM / Sunset 6:14 PM Daylight: 11 Hours 24 Minutes

TODAY:

Variable cloudiness with occasional snow showers and flurries. Up to an inch possible in the snow belts, but most areas getting less than that

High: Falling then holding from 28-32

Wind: NW 10-20, G 25

TONIGHT:

A few evening flurries possible, then clearing and cold

Low: Near 20 Erie…Teens inland.

Wind: NW 10-20, diminishing to 5-10

