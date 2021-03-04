Click here for the Thursday Morning Forecast

The last weekend of February likely ends mild along with some wet weather, too. As a warm front glides through, expect some light rain, mainly Saturday morning. Rain showers likely taper by the afternoon. Even milder weather arrives on Sunday, but a few showers are possible on Sunday, too. Briefly colder air spills into the area early again early next week. There may also be some strong wind gusts, as a cold moves through. Temperatures likely fall through Monday, along with a few snow showers or flurries off the lake.

Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio Tom Atkins And Craig Flint, 6:24 PM Friday