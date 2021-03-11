Click here for the Thursday Morning Forecast

Another pretty warm day for the region, though this time there’s a better chance of seeing some showers, especially this afternoon. Cold front will pass through tonight, getting us back to reality with cooler temps, though mainly dry, into the weekend.

Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 6 am Thursday

Precip: (through 5PM) WEDNESDAY: 0.00″ / Month: 0.12″ / Normal: 0.90″ / Year: 5.36″ / Normal: 6.24″

Snowfall: WEDNESDAY: 0.0″ /Month: 0.5″/Normal: 5.5″ / Year: 60.0″ / Normal: 89.5″

Sunstats: THURSDAY: Sunrise 6:39 AM / Sunset 6:23 PM Daylight: 11 Hours 44 Minutes

TODAY:

Partly to mostly cloudy, breezy and quite mild. Scattered showers possible this morning. Better chances in the afternoon, especially late in the day

High: 66-72…Temperatures cooler toward sunset

Wind: SW 10-20 with higher gusts.

TONIGHT:

Showers likely in the evening and breezy. Clearing and colder later tonight with diminishing winds

Low: 33-36

Wind: SW 12-25, becoming W 5-10 after midnight

Click here for the detailed 7-day forecast from Your Weather Authority.