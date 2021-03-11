Click here for the Thursday Morning Forecast

Another pretty warm day for the region, though this time there’s a better chance of seeing some showers, especially this afternoon. Cold front will pass through tonight, getting us back to reality with cooler temps, though mainly dry, into the weekend.
Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 6 am Thursday
Precip: (through 5PM) WEDNESDAY: 0.00″ / Month: 0.12″ / Normal: 0.90″ / Year: 5.36″ / Normal: 6.24″
Snowfall: WEDNESDAY: 0.0″ /Month: 0.5″/Normal: 5.5″ / Year: 60.0″ / Normal: 89.5″
Sunstats: THURSDAY: Sunrise 6:39 AM / Sunset 6:23 PM Daylight: 11 Hours 44 Minutes
TODAY:
Partly to mostly cloudy, breezy and quite mild. Scattered showers possible this morning. Better chances in the afternoon, especially late in the day
High: 66-72…Temperatures cooler toward sunset
Wind: SW 10-20 with higher gusts.
TONIGHT:
Showers likely in the evening and breezy. Clearing and colder later tonight with diminishing winds
Low: 33-36
Wind: SW 12-25, becoming W 5-10 after midnight
