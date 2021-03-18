Click here for the Thursday Morning Forecast

Frontal system will spread some strong winds and rain showers for today. As colder air develops later this afternoon, some of those showers will change over to wet snow. Not much accumulation expected as the mix will quickly diminish this evening.

Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 5:45 am Thursday

Precip: (through 5PM) WEDNESDAY: 0.00″ / Month: 0.19″ / Normal: 1.44″ / Year: 5.43″ / Normal: 6.87″

Snowfall: WEDNESDAY: 0.0″ /Month: 0.5″/Normal: 8.8″ / Year: 60.0″ / Normal: 92.8″

Sunstats: WEDNESDAY: Sunrise 7:27 AM / Sunset 7:31 PM Daylight: 12 Hours 4 Minutes

TODAY:

Windy with periods of rain.

High: Temps hold 44-49, then slowly fall to 35-38 in Erie by late afternoon

Wind: NE 15-30 G45

TONIGHT:

Evening Showers, mixing with or going to wet snow for a time. Mix will diminish by late evening Erie, and near midnight farther east. Less than an inch expected, mainly grassy areas

Low: 27 Erie and 20-25 inland and mountains.

Wind: NE 15-25 G40

