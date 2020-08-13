Click here for the Thursday Morning Forecast

Could be a spotty rain shower or thunder shower early on this evening. Any spotty t-showers end as the cold front dive southeast by the middle of the evening. Sky clears and humidity will slowly fall through the overnight. Looks like decent viewing for the perseid meteor shower during the predawn hours. Canadian high pressure influences our sensible weather Wednesday through Thursday. Look for a good deal of sunshine, not as humid, but remaining warm. Humidity slowly increases again by Friday and the weekend. Showers and thunderstorms return over the weekend as well, especially by Sunday.

Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio Noon Tuesday