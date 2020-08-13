Click here for the Thursday Morning Forecast

High pressure in general control of the region through tomorrow. Weak impulse this morning may set off an isolated inland shower. Dew points will gradually rise but stay fairly comfortable through tomorrow, along with warm temperatures.

Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 7:30 am Thursday

Precip: WEDNESDAY: 0.00″ (though 5PM) /Month: 0.84″ /Normal: 1.39″/ Year: 23.99″/Normal: 23.75″

Sunstats: THURSDAY: Sunrise 6:27 AM / Sunset 8:23 PM Daylight: 13 Hours 56 Minutes

TODAY:

Mostly sunny Erie. Partly to mostly sunny inland. May get an isolated shower, mainly this morning

High: 84-88, cooler near the lake

Winds: NE 8-15

TONIGHT:

Patchy clouds

Low: 67 Erie…60-63 Inland.

Wind: NE 5-15 becoming SE Near 5.

FRIDAY:

Partly to mostly sunny and a little breezy. Little more humid.

High: 83-87

Winds: NE 10-20

