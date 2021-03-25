Click here for the Thursday Morning Forecast

Last of the warm days today with a southerly flow and good sun for much of the day. Cold front will set off some showers and storms tonight, diminishing tomorrow morning. Very gusty winds behind the front Friday as gusts approach 50+ mph

Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 6 AM Thursday

Precip: (through 5PM) WEDNESDAY: 0.00″ / Month: 0.30″ / Normal: 2.23″ / Year: 5.54″ / Normal: 7.57″

Snowfall: WEDNESDAY: 0.0″ /Month: 0.5″/Normal: 11.5″ / Year: 60.0″ / Normal: 95.5″

Sunstats: THURSDAY: Sunrise 7:15 AM / Sunset 7:39 PM Daylight: 12 Hours 24 Minutes

TODAY:

Sunshine in the morning, then becoming partly sunny

High: 72-77, cooler along the lake in the afternoon

Wind: SW-NE 5-10.

TONIGHT:

Showers developing in the evening, becoming more prominent after midnight with some storms

Low: 55-59 Erie and near 50 inland and mountains.

Wind: Becoming S 10-20, increasing to 15-30 and gusty by daybreak

