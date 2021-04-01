Click here for the Thursday Morning forecast

Cold air arriving in the region will cause lake effect snow showers to begin the month of April. Most areas getting less than an inch, though up to 2″ possible in the belts. Lingering flurries tonight. High pressure will keep things cold tomorrow, with a moderation of temperatures for the Easter Weekend.
Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 6 AM Thursday
Precip: (through 5PM) WEDNESDAY: 0.05″ / Month: 0.98″ / Normal: 2.95″ / Year: 6.22″ / Normal: 8.29″
Snowfall: WEDNESDAY: 0.0″ /Month: 0.5″/Normal: 13.7″ / Year: 60.0″ / Normal: 97.7″
Sunstats: THURSDAY: Sunrise 7:03 AM / Sunset 7:47 PM Daylight: 12 Hours 44 Minutes
TODAY:
Windy and cold with periods of snow showers. 1-2″ lake shore, and 2-4″ snow belts with locally higher amounts. Inch or less Meadville to Warren
Temperatures hold from 30-33
Wind: N-NW 15-30
TONIGHT:
Lingering flurries, then clearing after midnight
Low 25 Erie and 17-22 inland and mountains.
Wind: N-NW 10-20
