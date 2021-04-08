Click here for the Thursday Morning Forecast

Good southeast flow will boost our highs today to record levels. Frontal system will set off some scattered showers or a thunderstorm tonight into tomorrow. Temperatures will still be fairly warm.
Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 5:45 am Thursday
Precip: (through 5PM) WEDNESDAY: 0.00″ / Month: 0.21″ / Normal: 0.80″ / Year: 6.43″ / Normal: 9.09″
Snowfall: WEDNESDAY: 0.0″ /Month: 2.2″/Normal: 1.5″ / Year: 62.2″ / Normal: 99.2″
Sunstats: THURSDAY: Sunrise 6:51 AM / Sunset 7:55 PM Daylight: 13 hours/4 Minutes
TODAY:
Mostly Sunny and breezy with near record warmth
High: 81 Erie…76-80 Inland and Mountains
Wind: SE 12-25
TONIGHT:
Breezy and mild…scattered showers or a thunderstorm possible
Low Near 55-Erie and 49-53 inland and mountains.
Wind: SE 10-20 G25
