Click here for the Thursday Morning Forecast

Colder air mass will settle into the region today. Air unstable enough for some showers to develop, mainly this afternoon into tonight. A little small hail possible, along with possible wet snow in the higher elevations tonight.

Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 5:45 am Thursday

Precip: (through 5PM) WEDNESDAY: Trace / Month: 0.68″ / Normal: 1.64″ / Year: 6.90″ / Normal: 9.93″

Snowfall: WEDNESDAY: 0.0″ /Month: 2.2″/Normal: 2.5″ / Year: 62.2″ / Normal: 100.2″

Sunstats: THURSDAY: Sunrise 6:39 AM / Sunset 8:02 PM Daylight: 13 hours 23 Minutes

TODAY:

Variable cloudiness with scattered showers exiting the eastern mountains early this moring. More showers at times this afternoon, especially later in the day. May get a little small hail at times.

High: 44-48

Wind: W 5-15, except 10-20 lake shore

TONIGHT:

Periods of showers. Wet snow at times away from the lake and in the mountains

Low: 39 Erie and 34-37 inland and mountains.

Wind: W 5-15,, becoming NW

Click here fore the detailed 7 day forecast from Your Weather Authority