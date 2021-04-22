Click here for the Thursday Morning Forecast

Winds will pick up today as a weak wave sets off a few light snow showers this morning. Should see more sun overall, though. May get a quick hit of snow showers this evening as a second wave moves through, but no accumulations expected. Temps moderate tomorrow.

Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 6 am Thursday.

Precip: (through 5PM) WEDNESDAY: 0.29 / Month: 1.24″ / Normal: 2.40″ / Year: 7.46″ / Normal: 10.69″

Snowfall: WEDNESDAY: 2.0″ /Month: 4.2″/Normal: 3.1″ / Year: 64.2″ / Normal: 100.8″

Sunstats: THURSDAY: Sunrise 6:29 AM / Sunset 8:10 PM Daylight: 13 hours 41 Minutes

TODAY:

Scattered light snow showers at times this morning, otherwise a mix of sun and clouds with a chance of a little mix this afternoon. Cold wind

High: 41-45

Wind: NW-W 15-30

TONIGHT:

Chance of evening light snow or flurries, then clearing. Breezy

Low 38-Erie and 26-31 inland and mountains.

Wind: W-SW 10-20

Click here for the detailed 7-day forecast from Your Weather Authority.