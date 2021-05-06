Click here for the Thursday Morning Forecast

High pressure gives us nice weather for today, though temperatures still on the cool side. Approaching frontal system will set off some showers later tonight into Friday. Temperatures stay on the cool side through much of next week.

Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 6 am Thursday

Precip: (through 5PM) WEDNESDAY: 0.01″ / Month: 0.21″ / Normal: 0.56″ / Year: 9.33″ / Normal: 13.04″

Snowfall: WEDNESDAY: 0.0″ /Month: 0.0″/Normal: 0.0″ / Year: 64.3″ / Normal: 100.9″

Sunstats: THURSDAY: Sunrise 6:10 AM / Sunset 8:26 PM Daylight: 14 hours 16 Minutes

TODAY:

Partly to mostly sunny. Areas of inland fog

High: 52-56

Wind: NW-W 5-15

TONIGHT:

Clouds thicken. Showers develop late tonight. Few wet flakes in the eastern mountains

Low 40-43 Erie and 36-39 inland and mountains.

Wind: Variable 5, then NE 10-15 late

