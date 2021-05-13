Click here for the Thursday Morning Forecast

High pressure remains in firm control of the region today. It will continue to be the main influence of our weather into the weekend, with gradually warming temps. Only isolated chances of showers at times.
Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 5:30 am Thursday
Precip: (through 5PM) WEDNESDAY: T″ / Month: 0.83″ / Normal: 1.32″ / Year: 9.95″ / Normal: 13.80″
Snowfall: WEDNESDAY: 0.0″ /Month: 0.0″/Normal: 0.0″ / Year: 64.3″ / Normal: 104.3″
Sunstats: THURSDAY: Sunrise 6:02 AM / Sunset 8:33 PM Daylight: 14 hours 31 Minutes
TODAY:
Mostly sunny and pleasant
High: 62-66, cooler near the lake shore
Wind: S 5, becoming W 5-15 afternoon.
TONIGHT:
Mostly clear. Not quite as chilly
Low: 43 Erie…35-40 inland.
Wind: Light and variable.
Click here for the detailed 7-day forecast from Your Weather Authority.