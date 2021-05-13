Click here for the Thursday Morning Forecast

High pressure remains in firm control of the region today. It will continue to be the main influence of our weather into the weekend, with gradually warming temps. Only isolated chances of showers at times.

Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 5:30 am Thursday

Precip: (through 5PM) WEDNESDAY: T″ / Month: 0.83″ / Normal: 1.32″ / Year: 9.95″ / Normal: 13.80″

Snowfall: WEDNESDAY: 0.0″ /Month: 0.0″/Normal: 0.0″ / Year: 64.3″ / Normal: 104.3″

Sunstats: THURSDAY: Sunrise 6:02 AM / Sunset 8:33 PM Daylight: 14 hours 31 Minutes

TODAY:

Mostly sunny and pleasant

High: 62-66, cooler near the lake shore

Wind: S 5, becoming W 5-15 afternoon.

TONIGHT:

Mostly clear. Not quite as chilly

Low: 43 Erie…35-40 inland.

Wind: Light and variable.

