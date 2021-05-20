Click here for the Thursday Morning Forecast

Forecasts
Posted: / Updated:

High pressure continues to be the main weather feature for us, and that trend will continue pretty much into the weekend. Generally warm days with a slow increase in dew points. Only isolated storms possible overall through Saturday. Frontal system may set off a few more showers/storms later on Sunday.

Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 5:45 am Thursday

Precip: (through 5PM) WEDNESDAY: 0.00″ / Month: 0.83″ / Normal: 2.11″ / Year: 9.95″ / Normal: 14.59″

Snowfall: WEDNESDAY: 0.0″ /Month: 0.0″/Normal: 0.0″ / Year: 64.3″ / Normal: 104.3″

Sunstats: THURSDAY: Sunrise 5:55 AM / Sunset 8:40 PM Daylight: 14 hours 45 Minutes

TODAY:

Partly to mostly sunny and quite warm. An isolated shower or storm possible in a few spots

High: 84-88, cooler near the lake

Wind: S 5-10 mph, becoming N-NE lakeshore

TONIGHT:

Patchy clouds

Low: 64-68 Erie….50s to near 60 inland and mountains

Wind: Variable to S 5

Click here for the detailed 7-day forecast from Your Weather Authority.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More News

Events Calendar