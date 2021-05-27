Click here for the Thursday Morning Forecast

Drier and cooler air will filter into the region today as high pressure builds in. Next weather system will spread rain showers late tonight and tomorrow, with much cooler air.
Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 6 am Thursday
Precip: (through 5PM) WEDNESDAY: 0.26″ / Month: 1.09″ / Normal: 2.93″ / Year: 10.21″ / Normal: 15.41″
Snowfall: WEDNESDAY: 0.0″ /Month: 0.0″/Normal: 0.0″ / Year: 64.3″ / Normal: 104.3″
Sunstats: THURSDAY: Sunrise 5:50 AM / Sunset 8:46 PM Daylight: 14 hours 56 Minutes
TODAY: :
Partly to Mostly Sunny, Much Cooler
High: 65-70
Wind: N 5-15
TONIGHT:
Increasing Clouds…Chance of late night rain showers
Lows: 54 Erie/45-50 Inland & Mountains
Wind: N-NE 5-15, then E 10-20
FRIDAY:
Periods of rain. Breezy and cool
High: 56-61
Wind: E-NE 15-30
