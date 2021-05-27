Click here for the Thursday Morning Forecast

Drier and cooler air will filter into the region today as high pressure builds in. Next weather system will spread rain showers late tonight and tomorrow, with much cooler air.

Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 6 am Thursday

Precip: (through 5PM) WEDNESDAY: 0.26″ / Month: 1.09″ / Normal: 2.93″ / Year: 10.21″ / Normal: 15.41″

Snowfall: WEDNESDAY: 0.0″ /Month: 0.0″/Normal: 0.0″ / Year: 64.3″ / Normal: 104.3″

Sunstats: THURSDAY: Sunrise 5:50 AM / Sunset 8:46 PM Daylight: 14 hours 56 Minutes

TODAY: :

Partly to Mostly Sunny, Much Cooler

High: 65-70

Wind: N 5-15

TONIGHT:

Increasing Clouds…Chance of late night rain showers

Lows: 54 Erie/45-50 Inland & Mountains

Wind: N-NE 5-15, then E 10-20

FRIDAY:

Periods of rain. Breezy and cool

High: 56-61

Wind: E-NE 15-30

