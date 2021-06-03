Click here for the Thursday Morning Forecast

Low pressure will set off some showers and embedded storms at times today into early tonight before tapering off. Upper wave may set off a few showers tomorrow. Building ridge will cause our temperatures to rise into the weekend and next week to summerlike levels.

Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 5:45 am Thursday

Precip: (through 5PM) WEDNESDAY: 0.00″ / Month: 0.00″ / Normal: 0.23″ / Year: 11.24″ / Normal: 16.24″

Snowfall: WEDNESDAY: 0.0″ /Month: 0.0″/Normal: 0.0″ / Year: 64.3″ / Normal: 104.3″

Sunstats: THURSDAY: Sunrise 5:46 AM / Sunset 8:52 PM Daylight: 15 hours 6 Minutes

Today:

Mostly cloudy with occasional showers and some storms

High: 68-73

Wind: SW 10-20.

Tonight:

Showers and a few storms in the evening, diminishing after midnight

Low: 62 Erie … 55-59 inland.

Wind: SW 5-10.

