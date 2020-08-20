Click here for the Thursday Morning Forecast

Fair weather high pressure resides over the Great Lakes. It will be a pleasant Thursday and Friday, with a good deal of sunshine, and comfortable humidity, too. The weather pattern becomes more active heading into the weekend. Expect humidity to slowly increase, with a chance for scattered showers and storms returning. The highest chance appears to be on Sunday. Linger showers and storms taper through Monday, with breezy, cooler, and less humid weather by early next week.

Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio, Tom Atkins & Craig Flint 6:10 PM Wednesday