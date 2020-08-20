Click here for the Thursday Morning Forecast

High pressure will continue to dominate the forecast for the next few days. Temperatures will be on a steady climb, along with the dew points.
Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 7:30 am Thursday
Precip: WEDNESDAY: 0.00″ (though 5PM) /Month: 1.06″ /Normal: 2.16″/ Year: 24.21″/Normal: 24.52″
Sunstats: THURSDAY: Sunrise 6:34 AM / Sunset 8:13 PM Daylight: 13 Hours 39 Minutes
TODAY:
Mostly Sunny skies. A little warmer
High: 78-82
Wind: Light South, then becoming NW 5-15.
TONIGHT:
Mostly clear skies. Some inland fog
Low: 62 Erie…55-60 inland
Wind: Becoming light south