Click here for the Thursday Morning Forecast

Warm and humid conditions will continue through tomorrow. Upper wave in southern Ohio will drift north. May set off some showers and storms later this afternoon, mainly Crawford county.

Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 3:30 am Thursday

Precip: (through 5PM) WEDNESDAY: 0.00″ / Month: 0.31″ / Normal: 1.09″ / Year: 11.55″ / Normal: 17.07″

Snowfall: WEDNESDAY: 0.0″ /Month: 0.0″/Normal: 0.0″ / Year: 64.3″ / Normal: 104.3″

Sunstats: THURSDAY: Sunrise 5:45 AM / Sunset 8:56 PM Daylight: 15 hours 11 Minutes

TODAY:

Partly sunny and a little less humid. Dry for Erie to Warren, with a chance of showers/storms later this afternoon Crawford county

High: 83-87

Wind: E/NE 5-15.

TONIGHT:

Partly cloudy with scattered evening showers/storms

Low: Near 70 Erie … 60-65 inland.

Wind: SE 5-10.

Click here for the detailed 7-day forecast from Your Weather Authority.