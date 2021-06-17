Click here for the Thursday Morning Forecast

Forecasts
Posted: / Updated:

High pressure gives us another nice looking day overall with more sunshine and warmer temperatures. After a dry night, approaching cold front will set off some showers and storms tomorrow. Some may be on the strong side late in the day.

Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 5:45 am Thursday

Precip: (through 5PM) TUESDAY: 0.00″ / Month: 0.63″ / Normal: 1.84″ / Year: 12.09″ / Normal: 17.82″

Sunstats: WEDNESDAY: Sunrise 5:44 AM / Sunset 8:59 PM Daylight: 15 hours 15 Minutes

TODAY:

Plenty of sun and warmer. Some early inland fog

High: 74-78.

Wind: SW/W 5-15.

TONIGHT:

Clear most of the night, then some high clouds late

Low: 65 Erie … 53-59 inland.

Wind: Variable 5, then S/SW 10-15 G20 late

Click here for the detailed 7 day forecast from Your Weather Authority.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More News