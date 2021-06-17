Click here for the Thursday Morning Forecast

High pressure gives us another nice looking day overall with more sunshine and warmer temperatures. After a dry night, approaching cold front will set off some showers and storms tomorrow. Some may be on the strong side late in the day.

Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 5:45 am Thursday

Precip: (through 5PM) TUESDAY: 0.00″ / Month: 0.63″ / Normal: 1.84″ / Year: 12.09″ / Normal: 17.82″

Sunstats: WEDNESDAY: Sunrise 5:44 AM / Sunset 8:59 PM Daylight: 15 hours 15 Minutes

TODAY:

Plenty of sun and warmer. Some early inland fog

High: 74-78.

Wind: SW/W 5-15.

TONIGHT:

Clear most of the night, then some high clouds late

Low: 65 Erie … 53-59 inland.

Wind: Variable 5, then S/SW 10-15 G20 late

