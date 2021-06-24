Click here for the Thursday Morning Forecast

Little upper wave may set off an early shower as it passes, otherwise a nice looking day with a steady warm up. Dew points will also be rising, and that could lead to some storms later tomorrow into the weekend.

Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 6 am Thursday

Precip: (through 5PM) WEDNESDAY: 0.00″ / Month: 2.53″ / Normal: 2.82″ / Year: 13.99″ / Normal: 18.80″

Sunstats: THURSDAY: Sunrise 5:46 AM / Sunset 9:01 PM Daylight: 15 hours 15 Minutes

TODAY:

Partly to mostly sunny and warmer

High: 83-86

Wind: S 10-20.

TONIGHT:

Patchy clouds

Low: 67 Erie….56-64 inland/mountains

Wind: S 8-15, except 12-25 near the lake

