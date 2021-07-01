Click here for the Thursday Morning Forecast

Cold front will pass through the area today, setting off some showers/storms at times. Deep upper level wave will settle into the region tomorrow, giving us cooler weather and some showers.

Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 6 am Thursday

Precip: (through 5PM) WEDNESDAY: Trace / Month: 2.92″ / Normal: 3.70″ / Year: 14.38″ / Normal: 19.68″

Sunstats: THURSDAY: Sunrise 5:49 AM / Sunset 9:00 PM Daylight: 15 hours 11 Minutes

TODAY:

Variable cloudiness with some showers and storms at times

High: 76-80

Wind: Becoming NW 5-15

TONIGHT:

Mostly cloudy and cooler. Scattered showers likely. May get a storm late

Low: 63 Erie …57-62 inland.

Wind: NW 5-15

