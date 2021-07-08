Click here for the Thursday Morning Forecast

Frontal system will pass through the region later today. It will set off showers and storms, some with heavy rainfall, through early tonight before tapering off. Upper wave will provide some scattered showers Friday morning.

Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 6 am Thursday

Precip: (through 5PM) WEDNESDAY: 0.00″/ Month: 1.61″ / Normal: 0.74″ / Year: 15.99″ / Normal: 20.42″

Sunstats: THURSDAY: Sunrise 5:52 AM / Sunset 8:59 PM Daylight: 15 hours 5 Minutes

TODAY:

On and off showers in the morning, then showers and storms for the afternoon. Some with heavy rainfall

High: 74-78.

Wind: SW 5-15 with gusts to 20.

TONIGHT:

Evening showers and some storms. Rain tapers off toward midnight

Low: 66 Erie….60-65 inland.

Wind: Light south

