Click here for the Thursday Morning Forecast

High pressure ridge will keep things dry and quite warm and humid today. Approaching wave will set off some showers and storms tonight, mainly this evening. This wave will settle just to our south Friday into Saturday, keeping the threat of showers and storms.

Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 6 am Thursday

Precip: (through 5PM) WEDNESDAY: 0.12″/ Month: 3.05″ / Normal: 1.48″ / Year: 17.43″ / Normal: 21.16″

Sunstats: THURSDAY: Sunrise 5:58 AM / Sunset 8:55 PM Daylight: 14 hours 57 minutes

Thursday:

Hazy, very warm and humid.

High: Near 85-90

Wind: SW 5-15, increasing to 12-25 in the afternoon.

Tonight:

Some showers and storms developing later in the evening for Erie, moving inland after midnight

Low: Near 70 Erie….60s inland

Wind: SW 10-20, going W 5-15 after midnight.

Click here for the detailed 7-day forecast from Your Weather Authority.