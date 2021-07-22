Click here for the Thursday Morning Forecast

High pressure will remain in control through tomorrow with decent sunshine both days and mild to warm temperatures. Dew points/humidity will slowly rise as we head into the weekend, which could lead to some showers/storms at times.

Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 5:45 am Thursday

Precip: (through 5PM) TUESDAY: 0.00″/ Month: 4.97″ / Normal: 2.11″ / Year: 19.35″ / Normal: 21.79″

Sunstats: TUESDAY: Sunrise 6:04 AM / Sunset 8:50 PM Daylight: 14 hours 46 minutes

TODAY:

Some early clouds, then mostly sunny and pleasant

Highs: 74-77

Wind: N-NW 5-10

TONIGHT:

Patchy clouds

Low: 60-64 Erie/50s Inland & mountains

Wind: Light South

