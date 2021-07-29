Click here for the Thursday Morning Forecast

Approaching cold front will set off some showers/storms today. Some may be on the strong side. As the front passes, rain will taper off tonight. Cooler high pressure will settle into the region for Friday into the weekend, keeping our temperatures below average into next week.

Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 5:45 am Thursday

Precip: (through 5PM) WEDNESDAY: 0.02″/ Month: 4.99″ / Normal: 2.99″ / Year: 19.37″ / Normal: 22.67″

Sunstats: THURSDAY: Sunrise 6:11 AM / Sunset 8:42 PM Daylight: 14 hours 31 minutes

TODAY:

Breezy with periods of showers and thunderstorms

High: 74-78

Wind: S/SW 10-20 with some higher gusts

TONIGHT:

Some showers and maybe some storms through midnight, then mostly cloudy

Low: Near 65 Erie/56-60 Inland/Mountains

Winds: Becoming N 10-18

Click here for the detailed 7-day forecast from Your Weather Authority.