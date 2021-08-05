Click here for the Thursday Morning Forecast

High pressure will be in general control of the weather through tomorrow. It will generally bring more warmth and gradually increasing dew points as well. Can’t rule out some isolated storms. Continued muggy and humid conditions will persist into early next week.

Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 5:45 am Thursday

Precip: (through 5PM) WEDNESDAY: 0.00″/ Month: 0.84″ / Normal: 0.45″ / Year: 21.64″ / Normal: 23.46″

Sunstats: THURSDAY: Sunrise 6:18 AM / Sunset 8:34 PM Daylight: 14 hours 16 minutes

TODAY:

Mostly sunny in Erie…Partly sunny inland. A few stray pm storms possible

High: 79-84

Wind: SE 5-10, becoming N near the lake

TONIGHT:

Fair skies

Low: 63 Erie…56-61 inland/mountains

Wind: Light South

Click here for the detailed 7-day forecast from Your Weather Authority.