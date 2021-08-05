Click here for the Thursday Morning Forecast

High pressure will be in general control of the weather through tomorrow. It will generally bring more warmth and gradually increasing dew points as well. Can’t rule out some isolated storms. Continued muggy and humid conditions will persist into early next week.
Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 5:45 am Thursday
Precip: (through 5PM) WEDNESDAY: 0.00″/ Month: 0.84″ / Normal: 0.45″ / Year: 21.64″ / Normal: 23.46″
Sunstats: THURSDAY: Sunrise 6:18 AM / Sunset 8:34 PM Daylight: 14 hours 16 minutes
TODAY:
Mostly sunny in Erie…Partly sunny inland. A few stray pm storms possible
High: 79-84
Wind: SE 5-10, becoming N near the lake
TONIGHT:
Fair skies
Low: 63 Erie…56-61 inland/mountains
Wind: Light South
