Click here for the Thursday Morning Forecast

Back edge of the clouds from the remnants of Fred will be around this morning, along with some leftover scattered showers and drizzle. Skies should start clearing for the afternoon. Humidity remains in place into early next week.
Forecast By Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 5:45 am Thursday
Precip: (through 5PM) WEDNESDAY: 0.21″/ Month: 3.10″ / Normal: 1.98″ / Year: 23.90″ / Normal: 24.99″
Sunstats: THURSDAY: Sunrise 6:33 AM / Sunset 8:15 PM Daylight: 13 hours 42 minutes
Today:
Clouds around this morning with a chance of some light rain or drizzle, then some PM sun. Continued humid
High: 78-83.
Wind: NW 5-12, becoming W.
Tonight:
Partly cloudy skies. Areas of inland fog
Low: 65-69 Erie….59-64 inland/mountains
Wind: Light and Variable
Click here for the detailed 7-day forecast from Your Weather Authority.