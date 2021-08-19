Click here for the Thursday Morning Forecast

Back edge of the clouds from the remnants of Fred will be around this morning, along with some leftover scattered showers and drizzle. Skies should start clearing for the afternoon. Humidity remains in place into early next week.

Forecast By Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 5:45 am Thursday

Precip: (through 5PM) WEDNESDAY: 0.21″/ Month: 3.10″ / Normal: 1.98″ / Year: 23.90″ / Normal: 24.99″

Sunstats: THURSDAY: Sunrise 6:33 AM / Sunset 8:15 PM Daylight: 13 hours 42 minutes

Today:

Clouds around this morning with a chance of some light rain or drizzle, then some PM sun. Continued humid

High: 78-83.

Wind: NW 5-12, becoming W.

Tonight:

Partly cloudy skies. Areas of inland fog

Low: 65-69 Erie….59-64 inland/mountains

Wind: Light and Variable

