Click here for the Thursday Morning Forecast

Much more humid today. Frontal system will drop down into the area late this afternoon into the evening, which will set off some showers and storms. Some could be on the strong side
Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 7:30 am Thursday
Precip: WEDNESDAY: 0.00″ (though 5PM) /Month: 1.06″ /Normal: 2.92″/ Year: 24.21″/Normal: 25.28″
Sunstats: THURSDAY: Sunrise 6:42 AM / Sunset 8:02 PM Daylight: 13 Hours 20 Minutes
TODAY:
Partly sunny, breezy, very warm and humid. Some showers and storms will develop by late afternoon.
High: 85-90.
Wind: WSW 15-25.
TONIGHT:
Occasional showers and thunderstorms. Some with some good downpours
Low: 71 Erie….65-70 inland.
Wind: SW 12-25.