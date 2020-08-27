Click here for the Thursday Morning Forecast

Much more humid today. Frontal system will drop down into the area late this afternoon into the evening, which will set off some showers and storms. Some could be on the strong side

Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 7:30 am Thursday

Precip: WEDNESDAY: 0.00″ (though 5PM) /Month: 1.06″ /Normal: 2.92″/ Year: 24.21″/Normal: 25.28″

Sunstats: THURSDAY: Sunrise 6:42 AM / Sunset 8:02 PM Daylight: 13 Hours 20 Minutes

TODAY:

Partly sunny, breezy, very warm and humid. Some showers and storms will develop by late afternoon.

High: 85-90.

Wind: WSW 15-25.

TONIGHT:

Occasional showers and thunderstorms. Some with some good downpours

Low: 71 Erie….65-70 inland.

Wind: SW 12-25.

