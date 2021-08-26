Click here for the Evening/Overnight Forecast

It will remain very muggy, and warm right through Friday. Again, a few isolated thundershowers will likely pop up over parts of the area. A stationary weather front to the north will be close enough for a few more showers and thunderstorms over the weekend. A stronger disturbance sends a cold front through on Monday, with more showers and storms. It may finally turn a bit more comfortable, with less humidity by mid next week. 

Forecast By Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio, & Meteorologist Craig Flint, 4:45 PM Thursday

Precip: (through 5PM) WEDNESDAY: 0.00″/ Month: 3.12″ / Normal: 2.70″ / Year: 23.92″ / Normal: 25.71″

Sunstats: FRIDAY: Sunrise 6:41 AM / Sunset 8:02 PM Daylight: 13 hours 21 minutes

TONIGHT:

Partly cloudy to mainly clear and continued very muggy.

Low: 72 Erie… 64-68 inland.

Wind: Light and variable.

FRIDAY:

Partly sunny with isolated showers and thundershowers.

High: Near 85.

Wind: Variable 5-10.

Friday Night:

Partly cloudy to mainly clear, muggy.

Low: 70 Erie… 65-70 inland.

Wind: NE/SW 5-10.

