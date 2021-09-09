Click here for the Thursday Morning Forecast

Cool air over the warmer waters of Lake Erie will set off some scattered lake effect showers, with a possible storm at times, through tomorrow morning. May get a few waterspouts as well. Things improve nicely, though, for the upcoming weekend.

Forecast By Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 6 am Thursday

Precip: (through 5PM) WEDNESDAY : 0.15″/ Month: 0.42″ / Normal: 0.76″ / Year: 24.59″ / Normal: 27.12″

Sunstats: THURSDAY: Sunrise 6:55 AM / Sunset 7:40 PM Daylight: 12 hours 45 minutes

Today:

Breezy/cool with partly sunny skies. Scattered showers, with a thunderstorm possible

High: Near 70

Wind: SW-NW 10-20.

Tonight:

Cool with a chance of showers. May get a thunderstorm

Low: 58 Erie… 49-54 inland.

Wind: NW 10-15.

