Click here for the Thursday Morning Forecast

Upper low will slowly move west into the central Great Lakes. Waves will rotate around the low, which may set off a few showers at times today. Otherwise, much cooler air. Scattered showers possible once again tomorrow.

Forecast By Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 5:45 am Thursday

Precip: (through 5PM) WEDNESDAY: T”/ Month: 2.47″ / Normal: 3.10″ / Year: 26.64″ / Normal: 29.46″

Sunstats: THURSDAY: Sunrise 7:09 AM / Sunset 7:16 PM Daylight: 12 hours 7 minutes

TODAY:

Windy and cooler. Partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of scattered showers

High: 60-65

Wind: SW 10-20 with some higher gusts.

TONIGHT:

Mostly cloudy, breezy and cool. Few showers possible, mainly late

Low: 53 Erie… 47-51 inland.

Wind: SW 15-25.

