Click here for the Thursday Morning Forecast

High pressure will pretty much stay in control of our weather through Saturday. Some lake effect clouds around this morning on the cool flow. Temps moderate tomorrow into Saturday.
Forecast By Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 5:45 am Thursday
Precip: (through 5PM) WEDNESDAY: 0.00″/ Month: 3.55″ / Normal: 4.17″ / Year: 27.72″ / Normal: 30.53″
Sunstats: THURSDAY: Sunrise 7:17 AM / Sunset 7:04 PM Daylight: 11 hours 47 minutes
Today:
Cool with a mix of sun and some clouds. Can’t rule out a brief shower
High: 61-66.
Wind: N 5-15.
Tonight:
Fair skies and chilly
Low: 46-50 Erie….37-42 inland/mountains
Winds: Light south
