Click here for the Thursday Morning Forecast

High pressure will pretty much stay in control of our weather through Saturday. Some lake effect clouds around this morning on the cool flow. Temps moderate tomorrow into Saturday.

Forecast By Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 5:45 am Thursday

Precip: (through 5PM) WEDNESDAY: 0.00″/ Month: 3.55″ / Normal: 4.17″ / Year: 27.72″ / Normal: 30.53″

Sunstats: THURSDAY: Sunrise 7:17 AM / Sunset 7:04 PM Daylight: 11 hours 47 minutes

Today:

Cool with a mix of sun and some clouds. Can’t rule out a brief shower

High: 61-66.

Wind: N 5-15.

Tonight:

Fair skies and chilly

Low: 46-50 Erie….37-42 inland/mountains

Winds: Light south

Click here for the detailed 7-day forecast from Your Weather Authority.