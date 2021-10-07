Click here for the Thursday Morning Forecast

Low pressure to our west will continue to circulate warm air into the region, with a gradual increase in clouds. A few showers may sneak in late in the day. As the low slowly moves closer, it will gradually increase the chance of showers tomorrow into Saturday. Warm temps stay with us into the middle of next week.

Forecast By Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 6 am Thursday

Precip: (through 5PM) WEDNESDAY: 0.00″/ Month: 0.62″ / Normal: 0.87″ / Year: 28.34″ / Normal: 31.55″

Sunstats: WEDNESDAY: Sunrise 7:25 AM / Sunset 6:52 PM Daylight: 11 hours 27 minutes

Today:

Patchy fog early, otherwise partly sunny. Clouds gradually thicken up in the afternoon. Quite warm

High: 75-79

Wind: SE, then NE 5-15.

Tonight:

Mostly cloudy and mild. Isolated showers

Low: Near 65 Erie…58-63 inland.

Wind: Becoming light south

