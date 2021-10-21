Click here for the Thursday Morning Forecast

Some sun this morning, then a cold front will set off PM showers or a storm. Some gusty winds possible with some of the rain this afternoon. Much cooler air then pushes in for tomorrow into the weekend.

Forecast By Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 5:45 am Thursday

Precip: (through 5PM) WEDNESDAY: 0.00″/ Month: 2.52″ / Normal: 2.87″ / Year: 30.24″ / Normal: 33.55″

Sunstats: THURSDAY: Sunrise 7:41 AM / Sunset 6:29 PM Daylight: 10 hours 48 minutes

TODAY:

Some morning sun. Showers and embedded storms for the afternoon and windy.

High: 65-70

Wind: SW 12-25 with some higher gusts.

TONIGHT:

Breezy and turning cooler. Showers likely with a chance of evening storms

Low: 49 Erie… 40-45 inland.

Wind: Becoming NW 15-25 and gusty.

