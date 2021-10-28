Click here for the Thursday Morning Forecast

High pressure gives us a delightful day with mild temps and some high clouds. Approaching low pressure will set off some rain showers Friday into Saturday, along with some cooler air.

Forecast By Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 5:45 am Thursday

Precip: (through 5PM) WEDNESDAY: 0.05″/ Month: 4.50″ / Normal: 3.83″ / Year: 32.22″ / Normal: 34.51″

Sunstats: THURSDAY: Sunrise 7:49 AM / Sunset 6:19 PM Daylight: 10 hours 30 minutes

TODAY:

Areas of morning fog and frost, otherwise sun and high clouds. Mild

High: 61-65

Wind: E-SE 5-15

TONIGHT:

Increasing Clouds…Chance little light rain toward morning, especially south of Erie

Low: Near 55 Erie and 45-50 inland and mountains.

Wind: SE 10-20, gusts to 25

