Click here for the Thursday Morning Forecast

Westerly flow of air today will set off some scattered lake effect light rain/snow showers today, mainly lakeshore counties. Weak trough will move through tonight, with a little light rain or snow possible. After that, a nice return to milder weather as we head into the weekend.

Forecast By Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 6 am Thursday

Precip: (through 5PM) WEDNESDAY: 0.02″/ Month: 0.39″ / Normal: 0.40″ / Year: 34.40″ / Normal: 35.46″

Snowfall: (through 5PM) WEDNESDAY: Trace/ Month: 0,0″ / Normal: 0.5″ / Season: Trace / Normal: 0.6″

Sunstats: THURSDAY: Sunrise 7:58 AM / Sunset 6:11 PM Daylight: 10 hours 13 minutes

TODAY:

Partly to mostly cloudy. Scattered areas of showers or wet snow showers into mid morning, then mainly rain showers. Mainly Erie to Saegertown. No rain/snow expected near Warren.

High: 45 Erie and 40-45 inland and mountains.

Wind: SW 5-12

TONIGHT:

Some evening rain or snow showers around, then partly to mostly cloudy

Low: 35-39 Erie with 25-20 Crawford/Warren counties

Wind: Light and Variable

