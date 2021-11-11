Click here for the Thursday Morning Forecast

Strong cold front approaching the area. Gusty winds expected as this front approaches. Keeping it dry today, with rain developing this evening. As the front passes, gusty winds and cooler temps for tomorrow. Upper low will settle in for the weekend, with rain and wet snow expected.

Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 5:45 am Thursday

Precip: (through 5PM) WEDNESDAY: 0.00/ Month: 0.56″ / Normal: 1.27″ / Year: 34.57″ / Normal: 36.33″

Snowfall: (through 5PM) WEDNESDAY: 0.0″/ Month: Trace/ Normal: 2.0″ / Season: Trace / Normal: 2.1″

Sunstats: WEDNESDAY: Sunrise 7:06 AM / Sunset 5:03 PM Daylight: 9 hours 57 minutes

TODAY:

Variable Cloudiness, gusty winds and warmer

High: 64-68

Wind: SE 15-25 G35

TONIGHT:

Windy with showers likely. Rain ending by daybreak most areas

Low: 48 Erie…40-44 inland/mountains

Wind: South 15-30 with higher gusts

