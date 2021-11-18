Click here for the Thursday Morning Forecast

Cold front passing through will set off showers, mainly this morning. Rain will taper off in the afternoon, and temperatures will fall. Some lake effect bands of snow will develop after midnight tonight. Some good accumulations expected in the snow belts. Snow showers continue into midday Friday before tapering off.

Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 6:30 am Thursday

Precip: (through 5PM) WEDNESDAY: Trace/ Month: 1.94″ / Normal: 2.12″ / Year: 35.95″ / Normal: 37.18″

Snowfall: (through 5PM) WEDNESDAY: Trace/ Month: 0.3″/ Normal: 4.0″ / Season: 0.3″ / Normal: 4.1″

Sunstats: THURSDAY: Sunrise 7:15 AM / Sunset 4:57 PM Daylight: 9 hours 42 minutes

TODAY:

Periods of rain showers, mainly this morning. Quite breezy

Temps fall to the low 40s by the end of the day

Wind: W 10-20 G30

TONIGHT:

Snow & Rain Showers Erie/Snow Showers Inland. Less than an inch Erie…2-4″ (locally higher amounts) south of I-90 to Meadville. 1-3″ Warren area

Low: Near 35 Erie and 26-30 inland and mountains.

Wind: W 15-20 G35

