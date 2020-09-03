Click here for the Thursday Morning Forecast

Low pressure system will slide to our south today. Some precipitation may graze the area between Meadville and Warren. Cold front will pass through tonight. Not much with it. It will bring cooler air for Friday.
Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 3:30 am Thursday
Precip: WEDNESDAY: Trace (though 5PM) /Month: Trace /Normal: 0.26″/ Year: 24.85″/Normal: 26.09″
Sunstats: THURSDAY: Sunrise 6:49 AM / Sunset 7:50 PM Daylight: 13 Hours 1 Minute
TODAY:
Clouds and sun. Chance of showers Meadville to Warren and areas south
High: 77-83
Wind: S-SW 5-15
TONIGHT:
Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers through midnight. Becoming breezy
Low: 63 Erie….56-60 inland/mountains
Winds: Becoming WNW 10-20