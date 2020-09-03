Click here for the Thursday Morning Forecast

Low pressure system will slide to our south today. Some precipitation may graze the area between Meadville and Warren. Cold front will pass through tonight. Not much with it. It will bring cooler air for Friday.

Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 3:30 am Thursday

Precip: WEDNESDAY: Trace (though 5PM) /Month: Trace /Normal: 0.26″/ Year: 24.85″/Normal: 26.09″

Sunstats: THURSDAY: Sunrise 6:49 AM / Sunset 7:50 PM Daylight: 13 Hours 1 Minute

TODAY:

Clouds and sun. Chance of showers Meadville to Warren and areas south

High: 77-83

Wind: S-SW 5-15

TONIGHT:

Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers through midnight. Becoming breezy

Low: 63 Erie….56-60 inland/mountains

Winds: Becoming WNW 10-20

