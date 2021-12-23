Click here for the Thursday Morning Forecast

Warm front will set off some scattered mainly pm showers or wet snow showers. This threat will continue tonight, with less than an inch of snow expected. Looks like mainly rain and a green Christmas for the region into Saturday.

Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 6 am Thursday

Precip: (through 5PM) WEDNESDAY: Trace/ Month: 2.49″ / Normal: 2.96″ / Year: 40.29″ / Normal: 41.77″

Snowfall: (through 5PM) WEDNESDAY: T”/ Month: 0.9/ Normal: 16.9″ / Season: 5.9″ / Normal: 26.6″

Sunstats: THURSDAY: Sunrise 7:47 AM / Sunset 4:53 PM Daylight: 9 hours 6 minutes

Today:

Mostly cloudy with some morning flurries. Scattered mid/late pm showers or wet snow expected. Little or no accumulations

High: 35-39.

Wind: S/SW 5-15.

Tonight:

Scattered areas of wet snow or rain/snow mix. May get a coating in the snow belts.

Low: 33 Erie… 27-32 inland.

Wind: SW 10-20.

