Click here for the Thursday Morning Forecast

Storm system will slide to our south today. This will set off a few light rain or snow showers today, and some limited lake effect for tonight. Colder air arrives for tomorrow, but not much snow expected. The cold air will stay with us through the weekend

Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 6am Thursday

Precip: (through 5PM) WEDNESDAY: 0.00″/ Month: 1.26″ / Normal: 1.46″ / Year: 1.26″ / Normal: 1.46″

Snowfall: (through 5PM) WEDNESDAY: 0.0″/ Month: 3.4″/ Normal: 13.0″ / Season: 10.5″ / Normal: 49.0″

Sunstats: THURSDAY: Sunrise 7:47 AM / Sunset 5:12 PM Daylight: 9 hours 25 minutes

Today:

Mostly cloudy with scattered light rain or snow showers

High: 37-41

Wind: SW 5-10

Tonight:

Colder with a little rain/snow mix in the evening, then some snow showers after midnight. Up to an inch

Low: 24 Erie… 18-22 inland.

Wind: Becoming N 5-12

