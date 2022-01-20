Click here for the Thursday Morning Forecast

Cold northerly winds will set off some limited lake effect snow showers today and tonight. High pressure will keep us dry but very cold tomorrow. Temps moderate a little as we head into the weekend.

Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 6 am Thursday

Precip: (through 5PM) WEDNESDAY: 0.00″/ Month: 3.27″ / Normal: 2.24″ / Year: 3.27″ / Normal: 2.24″

Snowfall: (through 5PM) WEDNESDAY 0.0″/ Month: 20.3″/ Normal: 20.5″ / Season: 27.4″ / Normal: 56.5″

Sunstats: THURSDAY: Sunrise 7:44 AM / Sunset 5:20 PM Daylight: 9 hours 36 minutes

Today:

Variable cloudiness with occasional light snow or flurries. Up to an inch possible in the snowbelts, but most areas getting less than that

Temperatures fall into the mid/upper teens

Wind: N/NW 10-20

Tonight:

Quite cold with flurries possible

Low: 8 Erie… -5 to +5 inland & mountains

Wind: N-NE 5-10

