Click here for the Thursday Morning Forecast

Cold northerly winds will set off some limited lake effect snow showers today and tonight. High pressure will keep us dry but very cold tomorrow. Temps moderate a little as we head into the weekend.
Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 6 am Thursday
Precip: (through 5PM) WEDNESDAY: 0.00″/ Month: 3.27″ / Normal: 2.24″ / Year: 3.27″ / Normal: 2.24″
Snowfall: (through 5PM) WEDNESDAY 0.0″/ Month: 20.3″/ Normal: 20.5″ / Season: 27.4″ / Normal: 56.5″
Sunstats: THURSDAY: Sunrise 7:44 AM / Sunset 5:20 PM Daylight: 9 hours 36 minutes
Today:
Variable cloudiness with occasional light snow or flurries. Up to an inch possible in the snowbelts, but most areas getting less than that
Temperatures fall into the mid/upper teens
Wind: N/NW 10-20
Tonight:
Quite cold with flurries possible
Low: 8 Erie… -5 to +5 inland & mountains
Wind: N-NE 5-10
