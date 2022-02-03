Click here for the Thursday Morning Forecast

Large winter storm will dump plenty of snow in the region today into tonight. Snow will diminish later tonight. Gusty winds will cause plenty of blowing and drifting snow through tonight.

Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 7 am Thursday

Precip: (through 5PM) WEDNESDAY: 0.08″ / Month: 0.08″ / Normal: 0.18″ / Year: 3.99″ / Normal: 3.59″

Snowfall: (through 5PM)WEDNESDAY: 0.0″ / Month: 0.0″/ Normal: 1.7″ / Season: 41.3″ / Normal: 69.5″

Sunstats: THURSDAY: Sunrise 7:31 AM / Sunset 5:38 PM Daylight: 10 hours 7 minutes

TODAY:

Periods of snow, heavier in the afternoon….5-9″ Erie….3-7″ Meadville to Warren. Blowing and drifting snow, especially this afternoon

High: Falling then holding in the mid 20s

Wind: N-NE 10-20 G30.

TONIGHT:

Snow, with heavy bands, through late evening, then gradually tapering off. Another 2-5″, mainly before midnight. More blowing and drifting

Low: Near 15

Wind: NE 10-20 G30…10-20 toward daybreak Friday

CLICK HERE FOR THE DETAILED 7 DAY FORECAST FROM YOUR WEATHER AUTHORITY.