Click here for the Thursday Morning Forecast

Frontal system will set off some wet snow showers this morning. Up to a couple of inches possible, mainly Erie county. Wet snow showers will diminish this afternoon. A little snow possible tonight, then back to showers later tomorrow as milder air arrives again. Roller coaster of temperatures goes down for the weekend.

Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 6:30 am Thursday

Precip: (through 5PM) WEDNESDAY: Trace / Month: 1.50″ / Normal: 0.78″ / Year: 5.41″ / Normal: 4.19″

Snowfall: (through 5PM) WEDNESDAY: 0.0″ / Month: 11.2″/ Normal: 7.0″ / Season: 52.5″ / Normal: 74.8″

Sunstats: THURSDAY: Sunrise 7:23 AM / Sunset 5:47 PM Daylight: 10 hours 24 minutes

TODAY:

Morning Wet Snow…1-2″ Erie county, and about an inch elsewhere. Occasional wet snow for the afternoon

High: 32-36

Wind: W 10-20 G30

TONIGHT:

Colder with some scattered light snow or flurries

Low: Near 25 Erie/ 20-25 sInland and Mountains

Wind: SW-S 10-20

