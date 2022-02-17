Click here for the Thursday Morning Forecast

Storm system will bring rain today with mild temperatures and gusty winds through late afternoon. Temps fall quickly this evening, changing the rain to a freezing mix, then snow later tonight. Roads will get icy later this evening. Some accumulations on the ground by Friday morning as temps drop into the 20s

Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 6:30 am Thursday

Precip: (through 5PM) WEDNESDAY: 0.00″ / Month: 1.80″ / Normal: 1.38″ / Year: 5.71″ / Normal: 4.79″

Snowfall: (through 5PM) WEDNESDAY: T” / Month: 11.4″/ Normal: 11.7″ / Season: 52.7″ / Normal: 79.5″

Sunstats: THURSDAY: Sunrise 7:14 AM / Sunset 5:56 PM Daylight: 10 hours 42 minutes

TODAY:

Windy and Mild…Rain Heavy at Times…Temps. Falling Later in the day

High: 50-56, falling to 35 by sunset

Wind: S 15-35, becoming W

TONIGHT:

Breezy & Colder…Rain Changing to a Freezing Mix in the Evening and then Snow Later at Night. 2-4″ Erie county…1-2″ Crawford/Warren counties. Icy pavement with freezing mix

Low: Near 20 Erie/ 15-20Inland and Mountains

Wind: SW-NW 15-30

