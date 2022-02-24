Scattered light snow showers this morning as a weak wave moves by, with some sun for the afternoon. Storm system will set off snow and a freezing mix tonight, which will go to all snow late tonight into Friday. Accumulations of 2-6″ total by midday Friday, with the higher range closer to the lakeshore.

Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 6 am Thursday

Precip: (through 5PM) WEDNESDAY: Trace” / Month: 3.50″ / Normal: 2.02″ / Year: 7.41″ / Normal: 5.43″

Snowfall: (through 5PM) WEDNESDAY : Trace / Month: 13.5″/ Normal: 16.2″ / Season: 54.8″ / Normal: 84.0″

Sunstats: THURSDAY: Sunrise 7:04 AM / Sunset 6:06 PM Daylight: 11 hours 2 minutes

TODAY:

Scattered light snow/flurries this morning, then partly cloudy

High: Near 32

Wind: NE-E 5-15

TONIGHT:

Snow Developing in the evening and then mixing with some sleet and freezing rain. Snow amounts tricky with the freezing mix. 2-4″ Erie to Edinboro…1-3″ elsewhere

Low: 23-27

Wind: E-NE 5-15

