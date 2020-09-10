Click here for the Thursday Morning Forecast

Frontal system will sag through the region today, mainly from late morning into early afternoon. Expect clouds and perhaps a few showers as it passes. Cooler high pressure will build in for tomorrow. Storm system will bring a round of showers/storms late Saturday into Sunday

Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 7:30 am Thursday

Precip: WEDNESDAY: 0.00 (though 5PM) /Month: 0.09″ /Normal: 1.21″/ Year: 24.94″/Normal: 27.04″

Sunstats: THURSDAY: Sunrise 6:56 AM / Sunset 7:38 PM Daylight: 12 Hours 42 Minutes

TODAY:

Areas of fog, otherwise a mix of sun and clouds. May get a few showers

High: 76-80

Winds: Becoming NE 5-15

TONIGHT:

Partly to Mostly cloudy and becoming breezy

Low: Near 60 Erie….50s inland/mountains

Winds: NE 10-20

FRIDAY:

Morning clouds giving way to sunshine. Breezy and cooler

High: 70-74

Winds: NE 12-25

