Click here for the Thursday Morning Forecast

Frontal system will sag through the region today, mainly from late morning into early afternoon. Expect clouds and perhaps a few showers as it passes. Cooler high pressure will build in for tomorrow. Storm system will bring a round of showers/storms late Saturday into Sunday
Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 7:30 am Thursday
Precip: WEDNESDAY: 0.00 (though 5PM) /Month: 0.09″ /Normal: 1.21″/ Year: 24.94″/Normal: 27.04″
Sunstats: THURSDAY: Sunrise 6:56 AM / Sunset 7:38 PM Daylight: 12 Hours 42 Minutes
TODAY:
Areas of fog, otherwise a mix of sun and clouds. May get a few showers
High: 76-80
Winds: Becoming NE 5-15
TONIGHT:
Partly to Mostly cloudy and becoming breezy
Low: Near 60 Erie….50s inland/mountains
Winds: NE 10-20
FRIDAY:
Morning clouds giving way to sunshine. Breezy and cooler
High: 70-74
Winds: NE 12-25
