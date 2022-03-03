Frontal system moving out, taking the snow with it. Drier air will allow for some sunshine today, though temperatures will stay very cold. Temperatures will modify tomorrow, then get into the mild range for the weekend.

Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 6 am Thursday

Precip: (through 5PM) WEDNESDAY : 0.00″ / Month: 0.00″ / Normal: 0,20″ / Year: 7.82″ / Normal: 6.13″

Snowfall: (through 5PM) WEDNESDAY : 0.0″ / Month: 0.0″/ Normal: 1.3″ / Season: 55.2″ / Normal: 88.5″

Sunstats: THURSDAY: Sunrise 6:53 AM / Sunset 6:13 PM Daylight: 11 hours 20 minutes

TODAY:

Mix of sun and clouds with a cold wind. Some passing light snow bands at times. Little to no accumulation

Temperatures hold in the upper 20s

Wind: N/NW 10-20

TONIGHT:

Patchy clouds and very cold.

Low: 10-15 Erie/ 7-11 Inland and Mountains

Wind: Becoming Light and Variable

