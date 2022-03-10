High pressure gives us decent weather today. Keeping it dry through most of tomorrow. Developing storm system will spread showers late Friday into early Friday evening, before changing to snow. Moderate snowfall amounts expected into midday Saturday. Some lake effect snow showers possible Saturday night with very cold air through the weekend.

Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 6 am Thursday

Precip: (through 5PM) WEDNESDAY: 0.00″ / Month: 0.56″ / Normal: 0.89″ / Year: 8.38″ / Normal: 6.82″

Snowfall: (through 5PM) WEDNESDAY: 0.0″/ Month: 0.3″/ Normal: 5.5″ / Season: 55.5″ / Normal: 92.7″

Sunstats: THURSDAY: Sunrise 6:41 AM / Sunset 6:22 PM Daylight: 11 hours 41 minutes

Today:

Mix sun and clouds. Some freezing fog in the eastern mounatins

High: 40-45

Wind: Variable 5-10

Tonight:

Increasing cloudiness. Widely scattered areas of freezing drizzle

Low: 30 Erie… 25-29 inland.

Wind: Calm.

