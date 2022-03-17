Nice looking Saint Patrick’s Day with high pressure in general control. Some clouds will develop at times this afternoon, but temps stay on the mild side. Approaching low pressure system will spread showers late Friday into Saturday. Leftover showers to begin spring on Sunday
Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 6:30 am Thursday
Precip: (through 5PM) WEDNESDAY : 0.00″ / Month: 0.99″ / Normal: 1.58″ / Year: 8.81″ / Normal: 7.51″
Snowfall: (through 5PM) WEDNESDAY : 0.0″/ Month: 5.3″/ Normal: 9.2″ / Season: 60.5″ / Normal: 96.4″
Sunstats: WEDNESDAY: Sunrise 7:29 AM / Sunset 7:28 PM Daylight: 12 hours 1 minute
TODAY:
Partly to Mostly Sunny & Mild
High: 65-70…Cooler lake front in afternoon
Wind: SW 5-15…Variable to N lake front by afternoon
TONIGHT:
Becoming partly cloudy
Low: 44-48 Erie/40-44 Inland & Mountains
Wind: S 5-10
