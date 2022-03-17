Nice looking Saint Patrick’s Day with high pressure in general control. Some clouds will develop at times this afternoon, but temps stay on the mild side. Approaching low pressure system will spread showers late Friday into Saturday. Leftover showers to begin spring on Sunday

Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 6:30 am Thursday

Precip: (through 5PM) WEDNESDAY : 0.00″ / Month: 0.99″ / Normal: 1.58″ / Year: 8.81″ / Normal: 7.51″

Snowfall: (through 5PM) WEDNESDAY : 0.0″/ Month: 5.3″/ Normal: 9.2″ / Season: 60.5″ / Normal: 96.4″

Sunstats: WEDNESDAY: Sunrise 7:29 AM / Sunset 7:28 PM Daylight: 12 hours 1 minute

TODAY:

Partly to Mostly Sunny & Mild

High: 65-70…Cooler lake front in afternoon

Wind: SW 5-15…Variable to N lake front by afternoon

TONIGHT:

Becoming partly cloudy

Low: 44-48 Erie/40-44 Inland & Mountains

Wind: S 5-10

